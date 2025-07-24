통화 / IR
IR: Ingersoll Rand Inc
81.60 USD 0.06 (0.07%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
IR 환율이 오늘 0.07%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 80.37이고 고가는 82.23이었습니다.
Ingersoll Rand Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
80.37 82.23
년간 변동
65.61 106.03
- 이전 종가
- 81.54
- 시가
- 81.78
- Bid
- 81.60
- Ask
- 81.90
- 저가
- 80.37
- 고가
- 82.23
- 볼륨
- 10.032 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.07%
- 월 변동
- 3.40%
- 6개월 변동
- 2.47%
- 년간 변동율
- -16.84%
