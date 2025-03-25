Moedas / INBS
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
INBS: Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc
1.42 USD 0.01 (0.71%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do INBS para hoje mudou para 0.71%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.38 e o mais alto foi 1.45.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INBS Notícias
- Intelligent Bio Solutions enfrenta solicitação da FDA para nova submissão 510(k)
- Intelligent Bio Solutions faces FDA request for new 510(k) submission
- EXCLUSIVE: Intelligent Bio Expects Double Digit Topline Growth In Q4 - Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)
- Intelligent Bio Solutions submits FDA response for drug screening tech
- London transport operator selects INBS for drug screening system
- Intelligent Bio Solutions advances FDA submission with new test data
- EXCLUSIVE: Intelligent Bio Solutions' New Data Confirms Ability To Detect Trace Sweat Volumes At Ultra-Micro Level - Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)
- Intelligent Bio Solutions expands global reach with SmarTest Patch
- EXCLUSIVE: Intelligent Bio Targets Global Market With Distribution Pact For Sweat-Based Drug Detection Patch
- Intelligent Bio Solutions adds SmarTest Patch to non-invasive drug testing lineup
- Intelligent Bio Solutions expands drug screening in Scandinavia
- Intelligent Bio Solutions Launches In-House Fingerprint Drug Testing Across 20+ Sites for Major Australian Waste Operator, Accelerating APAC Expansion
- EXCLUSIVE: Intelligent Bio's Fingerprint Drug Testing Gains Momentum With New Australian Rollout - Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)
- # INBS fingerprint drug screening system deployed in over 50 US locations
- EXCLUSIVE: Intelligent Bio Solutions Expands US Forensic Market Presence, Seeks FDA Clearance For Fingerprint Drug Testing - Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)
- Intelligent Bio Solutions to Showcase Fingerprint Drug Testing at RISE25 Conference from May 28-31, Supporting Innovation in U.S. Forensic Drug Testing
- Intelligent Bio Solutions Showcases Rapid, Non-Invasive Drug Testing Capabilities in Remote Queensland Workforce Deployment
- Intelligent Bio Solutions Accelerates Global Adoption of Fingerprint Drug Testing
- EXCLUSIVE: Intelligent Bio Solutions Q3 Gross Profit Jumps By 91% - Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)
- EXCLUSIVE: Intelligent Bio Solutions Adds Sixth US Patent For Its Drug Screening Technology - Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)
- EXCLUSIVE: FDA Seeks Additional Information For Intelligent Bio Solutions' Drug Screening System, Clearance Process Remains on Track For 2025 US Launch - Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)
Faixa diária
1.38 1.45
Faixa anual
1.10 2.75
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.41
- Open
- 1.41
- Bid
- 1.42
- Ask
- 1.72
- Low
- 1.38
- High
- 1.45
- Volume
- 375
- Mudança diária
- 0.71%
- Mudança mensal
- -11.80%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -3.40%
- Mudança anual
- -18.86%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh