통화 / INBS
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
INBS: Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc
1.32 USD 0.10 (7.04%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
INBS 환율이 오늘 -7.04%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.27이고 고가는 1.41이었습니다.
Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INBS News
- 인텔리전트 바이오 솔루션, FDA에 새로운 510(k) 제출 요청 받아
- Intelligent Bio Solutions faces FDA request for new 510(k) submission
- EXCLUSIVE: Intelligent Bio Expects Double Digit Topline Growth In Q4 - Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)
- Intelligent Bio Solutions submits FDA response for drug screening tech
- London transport operator selects INBS for drug screening system
- Intelligent Bio Solutions advances FDA submission with new test data
- EXCLUSIVE: Intelligent Bio Solutions' New Data Confirms Ability To Detect Trace Sweat Volumes At Ultra-Micro Level - Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)
- Intelligent Bio Solutions expands global reach with SmarTest Patch
- EXCLUSIVE: Intelligent Bio Targets Global Market With Distribution Pact For Sweat-Based Drug Detection Patch
- Intelligent Bio Solutions adds SmarTest Patch to non-invasive drug testing lineup
- Intelligent Bio Solutions expands drug screening in Scandinavia
- Intelligent Bio Solutions Launches In-House Fingerprint Drug Testing Across 20+ Sites for Major Australian Waste Operator, Accelerating APAC Expansion
- EXCLUSIVE: Intelligent Bio's Fingerprint Drug Testing Gains Momentum With New Australian Rollout - Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)
- # INBS fingerprint drug screening system deployed in over 50 US locations
- EXCLUSIVE: Intelligent Bio Solutions Expands US Forensic Market Presence, Seeks FDA Clearance For Fingerprint Drug Testing - Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)
- Intelligent Bio Solutions to Showcase Fingerprint Drug Testing at RISE25 Conference from May 28-31, Supporting Innovation in U.S. Forensic Drug Testing
- Intelligent Bio Solutions Showcases Rapid, Non-Invasive Drug Testing Capabilities in Remote Queensland Workforce Deployment
- Intelligent Bio Solutions Accelerates Global Adoption of Fingerprint Drug Testing
- EXCLUSIVE: Intelligent Bio Solutions Q3 Gross Profit Jumps By 91% - Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)
- EXCLUSIVE: Intelligent Bio Solutions Adds Sixth US Patent For Its Drug Screening Technology - Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)
- EXCLUSIVE: FDA Seeks Additional Information For Intelligent Bio Solutions' Drug Screening System, Clearance Process Remains on Track For 2025 US Launch - Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)
일일 변동 비율
1.27 1.41
년간 변동
1.10 2.75
- 이전 종가
- 1.42
- 시가
- 1.41
- Bid
- 1.32
- Ask
- 1.62
- 저가
- 1.27
- 고가
- 1.41
- 볼륨
- 332
- 일일 변동
- -7.04%
- 월 변동
- -18.01%
- 6개월 변동
- -10.20%
- 년간 변동율
- -24.57%
20 9월, 토요일