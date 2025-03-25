Валюты / INBS
INBS: Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc
1.88 USD 0.16 (9.30%)
Сектор: Здравоохранение Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar
Курс INBS за сегодня изменился на 9.30%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 1.69, а максимальная — 1.90.
Следите за динамикой Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.
Новости INBS
- EXCLUSIVE: Intelligent Bio Expects Double Digit Topline Growth In Q4 - Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)
- Intelligent Bio Solutions submits FDA response for drug screening tech
- London transport operator selects INBS for drug screening system
- Intelligent Bio Solutions advances FDA submission with new test data
- EXCLUSIVE: Intelligent Bio Solutions' New Data Confirms Ability To Detect Trace Sweat Volumes At Ultra-Micro Level - Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)
- Intelligent Bio Solutions expands global reach with SmarTest Patch
- EXCLUSIVE: Intelligent Bio Targets Global Market With Distribution Pact For Sweat-Based Drug Detection Patch
- Intelligent Bio Solutions adds SmarTest Patch to non-invasive drug testing lineup
- Intelligent Bio Solutions expands drug screening in Scandinavia
- Intelligent Bio Solutions Launches In-House Fingerprint Drug Testing Across 20+ Sites for Major Australian Waste Operator, Accelerating APAC Expansion
- EXCLUSIVE: Intelligent Bio's Fingerprint Drug Testing Gains Momentum With New Australian Rollout - Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)
- # INBS fingerprint drug screening system deployed in over 50 US locations
- EXCLUSIVE: Intelligent Bio Solutions Expands US Forensic Market Presence, Seeks FDA Clearance For Fingerprint Drug Testing - Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)
- Intelligent Bio Solutions to Showcase Fingerprint Drug Testing at RISE25 Conference from May 28-31, Supporting Innovation in U.S. Forensic Drug Testing
- Intelligent Bio Solutions Showcases Rapid, Non-Invasive Drug Testing Capabilities in Remote Queensland Workforce Deployment
- Intelligent Bio Solutions Accelerates Global Adoption of Fingerprint Drug Testing
- EXCLUSIVE: Intelligent Bio Solutions Q3 Gross Profit Jumps By 91% - Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)
- EXCLUSIVE: Intelligent Bio Solutions Adds Sixth US Patent For Its Drug Screening Technology - Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)
- EXCLUSIVE: FDA Seeks Additional Information For Intelligent Bio Solutions' Drug Screening System, Clearance Process Remains on Track For 2025 US Launch - Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)
Дневной диапазон
1.69 1.90
Годовой диапазон
1.10 2.75
- Предыдущее закрытие
- 1.72
- Open
- 1.72
- Bid
- 1.88
- Ask
- 2.18
- Low
- 1.69
- High
- 1.90
- Объем
- 485
- Дневное изменение
- 9.30%
- Месячное изменение
- 16.77%
- 6-месячное изменение
- 27.89%
- Годовое изменение
- 7.43%
