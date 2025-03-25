КотировкиРазделы
INBS: Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc

1.88 USD 0.16 (9.30%)
Сектор: Здравоохранение Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс INBS за сегодня изменился на 9.30%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 1.69, а максимальная — 1.90.

Следите за динамикой Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

Дневной диапазон
1.69 1.90
Годовой диапазон
1.10 2.75
Предыдущее закрытие
1.72
Open
1.72
Bid
1.88
Ask
2.18
Low
1.69
High
1.90
Объем
485
Дневное изменение
9.30%
Месячное изменение
16.77%
6-месячное изменение
27.89%
Годовое изменение
7.43%
