INBS: Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc
1.42 USD 0.01 (0.71%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
INBSの今日の為替レートは、0.71%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.38の安値と1.45の高値で取引されました。
Intelligent Bio Solutions Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
1.38 1.45
1年のレンジ
1.10 2.75
- 以前の終値
- 1.41
- 始値
- 1.41
- 買値
- 1.42
- 買値
- 1.72
- 安値
- 1.38
- 高値
- 1.45
- 出来高
- 375
- 1日の変化
- 0.71%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -11.80%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -3.40%
- 1年の変化
- -18.86%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K