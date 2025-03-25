Währungen / INBS
INBS: Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc
1.30 USD 0.12 (8.45%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von INBS hat sich für heute um -8.45% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.30 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.41 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
1.30 1.41
Jahresspanne
1.10 2.75
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.42
- Eröffnung
- 1.41
- Bid
- 1.30
- Ask
- 1.60
- Tief
- 1.30
- Hoch
- 1.41
- Volumen
- 206
- Tagesänderung
- -8.45%
- Monatsänderung
- -19.25%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -11.56%
- Jahresänderung
- -25.71%
