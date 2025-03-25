KurseKategorien
Währungen / INBS
Zurück zum Aktien

INBS: Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc

1.30 USD 0.12 (8.45%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von INBS hat sich für heute um -8.45% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.30 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.41 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

INBS News

Tagesspanne
1.30 1.41
Jahresspanne
1.10 2.75
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
1.42
Eröffnung
1.41
Bid
1.30
Ask
1.60
Tief
1.30
Hoch
1.41
Volumen
206
Tagesänderung
-8.45%
Monatsänderung
-19.25%
6-Monatsänderung
-11.56%
Jahresänderung
-25.71%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K