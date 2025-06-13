Moedas / IMXI
IMXI: International Money Express Inc
14.49 USD 0.01 (0.07%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IMXI para hoje mudou para 0.07%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 14.45 e o mais alto foi 14.52.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas International Money Express Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
IMXI Notícias
Faixa diária
14.45 14.52
Faixa anual
8.58 22.37
- Fechamento anterior
- 14.48
- Open
- 14.52
- Bid
- 14.49
- Ask
- 14.79
- Low
- 14.45
- High
- 14.52
- Volume
- 168
- Mudança diária
- 0.07%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.62%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 14.00%
- Mudança anual
- -21.63%
