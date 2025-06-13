통화 / IMXI
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
IMXI: International Money Express Inc
14.40 USD 0.06 (0.41%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
IMXI 환율이 오늘 -0.41%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 14.40이고 고가는 14.48이었습니다.
International Money Express Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IMXI News
- Intermex partners with Zeepay to expand money transfer services to Africa
- Can Western Union's $500M Intermex Bet Boost its Global Edge?
- Miami International Holdings surges in NYSE debut following upsized IPO
- International Money Express stock downgraded by Northland on WU acquisition
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Monday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Gold Down Over 2%; Monday.com Shares Tumble After Q2 Results - International Money (NASDAQ:IMXI), Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)
- US Stocks Mixed; Owens & Minor Posts Downbeat Earnings - Entero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENTO), Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)
- Compared to Estimates, International Money Express (IMXI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- International Money Express earnings beat, revenue fell short of estimates
- International Money Express (IMXI) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- IMXI Earnings: International Money Express Stock Soars on Q2 Results & Western Union Deal - TipRanks.com
- Intermex Posts Mixed Results in Q2
- Why International Money Express Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 54%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS), C3.ai (NYSE:AI)
- IMXI Stock Surges 54% As Western Union Buys Intermex in $500 Million Deal - International Money (NASDAQ:IMXI), Western Union (NYSE:WU)
- Western Union to acquire Intermex for about $500 million
- Western Union to buy International Money Express for $500 mln in cash
- Western Union to acquire Intermex for $500 million in all-cash deal
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- IMF approves $1 billion augmentation in Ecuador program
- IMF says it remains engaged with Senegal, Sonko promises ’recovery plan’
- Undercovered Dozen: Rigetti Computing, Western Union, Ouster And More
- Remitly Stock Jumps As Senate Eases Remittance Tax. But Many Immigrants Still On The Hook.
- Intermex and the New York Red Bulls Join Forces to Bring Financial Services to Northeastern Communities Through the Shared Passion for Soccer
- Western Union: Don't Fall For The 10% Dividend Yield (NYSE:WU)
일일 변동 비율
14.40 14.48
년간 변동
8.58 22.37
- 이전 종가
- 14.46
- 시가
- 14.47
- Bid
- 14.40
- Ask
- 14.70
- 저가
- 14.40
- 고가
- 14.48
- 볼륨
- 775
- 일일 변동
- -0.41%
- 월 변동
- 0.00%
- 6개월 변동
- 13.30%
- 년간 변동율
- -22.12%
20 9월, 토요일