IMXI: International Money Express Inc
14.46 USD 0.02 (0.14%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IMXIの今日の為替レートは、-0.14%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり14.45の安値と14.52の高値で取引されました。
International Money Express Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
14.45 14.52
1年のレンジ
8.58 22.37
- 以前の終値
- 14.48
- 始値
- 14.52
- 買値
- 14.46
- 買値
- 14.76
- 安値
- 14.45
- 高値
- 14.52
- 出来高
- 513
- 1日の変化
- -0.14%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.42%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 13.77%
- 1年の変化
- -21.80%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K