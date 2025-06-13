Valute / IMXI
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
IMXI: International Money Express Inc
14.40 USD 0.06 (0.41%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IMXI ha avuto una variazione del -0.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.40 e ad un massimo di 14.48.
Segui le dinamiche di International Money Express Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IMXI News
- Intermex partners with Zeepay to expand money transfer services to Africa
- Can Western Union's $500M Intermex Bet Boost its Global Edge?
- Miami International Holdings surges in NYSE debut following upsized IPO
- International Money Express stock downgraded by Northland on WU acquisition
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Monday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Gold Down Over 2%; Monday.com Shares Tumble After Q2 Results - International Money (NASDAQ:IMXI), Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)
- US Stocks Mixed; Owens & Minor Posts Downbeat Earnings - Entero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENTO), Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)
- Compared to Estimates, International Money Express (IMXI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- International Money Express earnings beat, revenue fell short of estimates
- International Money Express (IMXI) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- IMXI Earnings: International Money Express Stock Soars on Q2 Results & Western Union Deal - TipRanks.com
- Intermex Posts Mixed Results in Q2
- Why International Money Express Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 54%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS), C3.ai (NYSE:AI)
- IMXI Stock Surges 54% As Western Union Buys Intermex in $500 Million Deal - International Money (NASDAQ:IMXI), Western Union (NYSE:WU)
- Western Union to acquire Intermex for about $500 million
- Western Union to buy International Money Express for $500 mln in cash
- Western Union to acquire Intermex for $500 million in all-cash deal
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- IMF approves $1 billion augmentation in Ecuador program
- IMF says it remains engaged with Senegal, Sonko promises ’recovery plan’
- Undercovered Dozen: Rigetti Computing, Western Union, Ouster And More
- Remitly Stock Jumps As Senate Eases Remittance Tax. But Many Immigrants Still On The Hook.
- Intermex and the New York Red Bulls Join Forces to Bring Financial Services to Northeastern Communities Through the Shared Passion for Soccer
- Western Union: Don't Fall For The 10% Dividend Yield (NYSE:WU)
Intervallo Giornaliero
14.40 14.48
Intervallo Annuale
8.58 22.37
- Chiusura Precedente
- 14.46
- Apertura
- 14.47
- Bid
- 14.40
- Ask
- 14.70
- Minimo
- 14.40
- Massimo
- 14.48
- Volume
- 775
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.41%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.30%
- Variazione Annuale
- -22.12%
20 settembre, sabato