货币 / IMXI
IMXI: International Money Express Inc
14.51 USD 0.01 (0.07%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IMXI汇率已更改0.07%。当日，交易品种以低点14.49和高点14.52进行交易。
关注International Money Express Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IMXI新闻
- Intermex partners with Zeepay to expand money transfer services to Africa
- Can Western Union's $500M Intermex Bet Boost its Global Edge?
- Miami International Holdings surges in NYSE debut following upsized IPO
- International Money Express stock downgraded by Northland on WU acquisition
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Monday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Gold Down Over 2%; Monday.com Shares Tumble After Q2 Results - International Money (NASDAQ:IMXI), Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)
- US Stocks Mixed; Owens & Minor Posts Downbeat Earnings - Entero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENTO), Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)
- Compared to Estimates, International Money Express (IMXI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- International Money Express earnings beat, revenue fell short of estimates
- International Money Express (IMXI) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- IMXI Earnings: International Money Express Stock Soars on Q2 Results & Western Union Deal - TipRanks.com
- Intermex Posts Mixed Results in Q2
- Why International Money Express Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 54%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS), C3.ai (NYSE:AI)
- IMXI Stock Surges 54% As Western Union Buys Intermex in $500 Million Deal - International Money (NASDAQ:IMXI), Western Union (NYSE:WU)
- Western Union to acquire Intermex for about $500 million
- Western Union to buy International Money Express for $500 mln in cash
- Western Union to acquire Intermex for $500 million in all-cash deal
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- IMF approves $1 billion augmentation in Ecuador program
- IMF says it remains engaged with Senegal, Sonko promises ’recovery plan’
- Undercovered Dozen: Rigetti Computing, Western Union, Ouster And More
- Remitly Stock Jumps As Senate Eases Remittance Tax. But Many Immigrants Still On The Hook.
- Intermex and the New York Red Bulls Join Forces to Bring Financial Services to Northeastern Communities Through the Shared Passion for Soccer
- Western Union: Don't Fall For The 10% Dividend Yield (NYSE:WU)
日范围
14.49 14.52
年范围
8.58 22.37
- 前一天收盘价
- 14.50
- 开盘价
- 14.52
- 卖价
- 14.51
- 买价
- 14.81
- 最低价
- 14.49
- 最高价
- 14.52
- 交易量
- 593
- 日变化
- 0.07%
- 月变化
- 0.76%
- 6个月变化
- 14.16%
- 年变化
- -21.53%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值