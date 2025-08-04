Moedas / HTGC
HTGC: Hercules Capital Inc
19.27 USD 0.07 (0.36%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HTGC para hoje mudou para 0.36%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 19.23 e o mais alto foi 19.32.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Hercules Capital Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
HTGC Notícias
Faixa diária
19.23 19.32
Faixa anual
15.65 22.04
- Fechamento anterior
- 19.20
- Open
- 19.28
- Bid
- 19.27
- Ask
- 19.57
- Low
- 19.23
- High
- 19.32
- Volume
- 116
- Mudança diária
- 0.36%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.72%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.16%
- Mudança anual
- -2.08%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh