通貨 / HTGC
HTGC: Hercules Capital Inc
19.34 USD 0.14 (0.73%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HTGCの今日の為替レートは、0.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり19.23の安値と19.36の高値で取引されました。
Hercules Capital Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
19.23 19.36
1年のレンジ
15.65 22.04
- 以前の終値
- 19.20
- 始値
- 19.28
- 買値
- 19.34
- 買値
- 19.64
- 安値
- 19.23
- 高値
- 19.36
- 出来高
- 2.136 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.73%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.36%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.52%
- 1年の変化
- -1.73%
