Valute / HTGC
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
HTGC: Hercules Capital Inc
19.53 USD 0.19 (0.98%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HTGC ha avuto una variazione del 0.98% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.30 e ad un massimo di 19.54.
Segui le dinamiche di Hercules Capital Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HTGC News
- HTGC's Baa2 Credit Rating Upgraded by Moody's, Outlook Stable
- Moody’s alza il rating del debito senior non garantito di Hercules Capital a Baa2
- Moody’s upgrades Hercules Capital’s senior unsecured rating to Baa2
- Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
- Capital Southwest: My Favorite 11% Yield On The Market (NASDAQ:CSWC)
- The Worst Setup For BDCs In Years
- Kidney care company Strive Health raises $550 million in funding
- Hercules Capital (HTGC) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
- Hercules Capital: A 9.78% Dividend Yield From U.S. Venture Debt (NYSE:HTGC)
- Sixth Street Specialty Lending: Strength Amid Headwinds And The Premium Reflects That
- Senseonics to take over Eversense CGM commercialization from Ascensia
- TriplePoint Venture Growth: Not Worth The Risk Right Now (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:TPVG)
- Raymond James upgrades Dyne Therapeutics stock to Strong Buy on DMD therapy outlook
- Hercules Capital: Why The 62% NAV Premium Is Worth It (NYSE:HTGC)
- Morgan Stanley Direct Lending: 11.6% Yield, But How Safe Is The Dividend? (MSDL)
- Hercules Capital BBB+ Credit Rating Affirmed by KBRA, Outlook Stable
- Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Hercules Capital (HTGC): Should You Buy?
- Heron Therapeutics enters board agreement and completes refinancing transactions
- BDC Weekly Review: Tight Spreads Keep A Lid On Net Income
- Main Street Capital Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Expenses Rise Y/Y
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Ares Capital, Main Street Capital and Hercules Capital
- Guggenheim reiterates Buy rating on Moonlake Immunotherapeutics stock
- Main Street Scheduled to Release Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
- 3 SBIC & Commercial Finance Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Headwinds
Intervallo Giornaliero
19.30 19.54
Intervallo Annuale
15.65 22.04
- Chiusura Precedente
- 19.34
- Apertura
- 19.43
- Bid
- 19.53
- Ask
- 19.83
- Minimo
- 19.30
- Massimo
- 19.54
- Volume
- 1.161 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.98%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.62%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.51%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.76%
20 settembre, sabato