HTGC: Hercules Capital Inc

19.53 USD 0.19 (0.98%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HTGC ha avuto una variazione del 0.98% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.30 e ad un massimo di 19.54.

Segui le dinamiche di Hercules Capital Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
19.30 19.54
Intervallo Annuale
15.65 22.04
Chiusura Precedente
19.34
Apertura
19.43
Bid
19.53
Ask
19.83
Minimo
19.30
Massimo
19.54
Volume
1.161 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.98%
Variazione Mensile
0.62%
Variazione Semestrale
1.51%
Variazione Annuale
-0.76%
20 settembre, sabato