货币 / HTGC
HTGC: Hercules Capital Inc
19.29 USD 0.17 (0.89%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HTGC汇率已更改0.89%。当日，交易品种以低点19.14和高点19.30进行交易。
关注Hercules Capital Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
HTGC新闻
日范围
19.14 19.30
年范围
15.65 22.04
- 前一天收盘价
- 19.12
- 开盘价
- 19.14
- 卖价
- 19.29
- 买价
- 19.59
- 最低价
- 19.14
- 最高价
- 19.30
- 交易量
- 298
- 日变化
- 0.89%
- 月变化
- -0.62%
- 6个月变化
- 0.26%
- 年变化
- -1.98%
