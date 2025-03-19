Moedas / GROY
GROY: Gold Royalty Corp
3.56 USD 0.09 (2.47%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GROY para hoje mudou para -2.47%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.51 e o mais alto foi 3.65.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Gold Royalty Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
3.51 3.65
Faixa anual
1.16 4.03
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.65
- Open
- 3.63
- Bid
- 3.56
- Ask
- 3.86
- Low
- 3.51
- High
- 3.65
- Volume
- 1.294 K
- Mudança diária
- -2.47%
- Mudança mensal
- -10.33%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 147.22%
- Mudança anual
- 163.70%
