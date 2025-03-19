통화 / GROY
GROY: Gold Royalty Corp
3.68 USD 0.05 (1.38%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GROY 환율이 오늘 1.38%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 3.57이고 고가는 3.70이었습니다.
Gold Royalty Corp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
3.57 3.70
년간 변동
1.16 4.03
- 이전 종가
- 3.63
- 시가
- 3.61
- Bid
- 3.68
- Ask
- 3.98
- 저가
- 3.57
- 고가
- 3.70
- 볼륨
- 2.472 K
- 일일 변동
- 1.38%
- 월 변동
- -7.30%
- 6개월 변동
- 155.56%
- 년간 변동율
- 172.59%
20 9월, 토요일