QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GROY
Tornare a Azioni

GROY: Gold Royalty Corp

3.68 USD 0.05 (1.38%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GROY ha avuto una variazione del 1.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.57 e ad un massimo di 3.70.

Segui le dinamiche di Gold Royalty Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GROY News

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.57 3.70
Intervallo Annuale
1.16 4.03
Chiusura Precedente
3.63
Apertura
3.61
Bid
3.68
Ask
3.98
Minimo
3.57
Massimo
3.70
Volume
2.472 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.38%
Variazione Mensile
-7.30%
Variazione Semestrale
155.56%
Variazione Annuale
172.59%
20 settembre, sabato