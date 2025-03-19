Valute / GROY
GROY: Gold Royalty Corp
3.68 USD 0.05 (1.38%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GROY ha avuto una variazione del 1.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.57 e ad un massimo di 3.70.
Segui le dinamiche di Gold Royalty Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
GROY News
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.57 3.70
Intervallo Annuale
1.16 4.03
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.63
- Apertura
- 3.61
- Bid
- 3.68
- Ask
- 3.98
- Minimo
- 3.57
- Massimo
- 3.70
- Volume
- 2.472 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.38%
- Variazione Mensile
- -7.30%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 155.56%
- Variazione Annuale
- 172.59%
20 settembre, sabato