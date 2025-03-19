通貨 / GROY
GROY: Gold Royalty Corp
3.63 USD 0.02 (0.55%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GROYの今日の為替レートは、-0.55%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.51の安値と3.65の高値で取引されました。
Gold Royalty Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
3.51 3.65
1年のレンジ
1.16 4.03
- 以前の終値
- 3.65
- 始値
- 3.63
- 買値
- 3.63
- 買値
- 3.93
- 安値
- 3.51
- 高値
- 3.65
- 出来高
- 2.171 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.55%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -8.56%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 152.08%
- 1年の変化
- 168.89%
