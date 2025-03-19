クォートセクション
通貨 / GROY
GROY: Gold Royalty Corp

3.63 USD 0.02 (0.55%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GROYの今日の為替レートは、-0.55%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.51の安値と3.65の高値で取引されました。

Gold Royalty Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
3.51 3.65
1年のレンジ
1.16 4.03
以前の終値
3.65
始値
3.63
買値
3.63
買値
3.93
安値
3.51
高値
3.65
出来高
2.171 K
1日の変化
-0.55%
1ヶ月の変化
-8.56%
6ヶ月の変化
152.08%
1年の変化
168.89%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K