Moedas / GEVO
GEVO: Gevo Inc
2.07 USD 0.02 (0.98%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GEVO para hoje mudou para 0.98%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.01 e o mais alto foi 2.12.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Gevo Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GEVO Notícias
- Uber, Avago slide while American Express gains among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- SeaStar Medical replaces CFO, appoints interim financial officers
- Gevo: Tax Credit Catch Up Ignites Another Momentum Rally - Sell (NASDAQ:GEVO)
- Crude Oil Down 1%; Gevo Shares Spike Higher - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- Dow Surges 500 Points; US Core Inflation Rises To 3.1% - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- Gevo Stock Is Trading Higher Tuesday: What's Going On? - Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)
- Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Gevo soars as company turns profitable on carbon credit sales
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Talen Energy Corporation (TLN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Gevo CEO Gruber sells $142,823 in shares
- Ryan, Christopher Michael, president & COO of Gevo, sells $52,299 in stock
- Gevo CBO Bloom sells shares worth $51,598
- Crescent Energy (CRGY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Will Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know
- Gevo sells first carbon removal credits to global finance firm
- Jefferies raises Gevo stock price target to $1.50 on OBBBA passage
- Gevo: There Are More Optimistic Signs (NASDAQ:GEVO)
- graham corp updates executive incentive plans
- Gevo appoints new Chief Advocacy and Communications Officer
- Gevo’s chief marketing officer sells $35,303 in shares
- Gevo EVP Smull L Lynn sells $77,344 in stock
- Gevo stock holds Buy rating, $14 target from H.C. Wainwright
Faixa diária
2.01 2.12
Faixa anual
0.92 3.40
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.05
- Open
- 2.09
- Bid
- 2.07
- Ask
- 2.37
- Low
- 2.01
- High
- 2.12
- Volume
- 2.576 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.98%
- Mudança mensal
- 23.21%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 76.92%
- Mudança anual
- 25.45%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh