통화 / GEVO
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
GEVO: Gevo Inc
2.02 USD 0.07 (3.35%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GEVO 환율이 오늘 -3.35%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.01이고 고가는 2.12이었습니다.
Gevo Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GEVO News
- 제보(Gevo Inc), 최고 사업 책임자, 15만 달러 상당 주식 매도
- Bloom Paul D, chief business officer at Gevo, sells $150k in shares
- Uber, Avago slide while American Express gains among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- SeaStar Medical replaces CFO, appoints interim financial officers
- Gevo: Tax Credit Catch Up Ignites Another Momentum Rally - Sell (NASDAQ:GEVO)
- Crude Oil Down 1%; Gevo Shares Spike Higher - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- Dow Surges 500 Points; US Core Inflation Rises To 3.1% - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- Gevo Stock Is Trading Higher Tuesday: What's Going On? - Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)
- Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Gevo soars as company turns profitable on carbon credit sales
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Talen Energy Corporation (TLN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Gevo CEO Gruber sells $142,823 in shares
- Ryan, Christopher Michael, president & COO of Gevo, sells $52,299 in stock
- Gevo CBO Bloom sells shares worth $51,598
- Crescent Energy (CRGY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Will Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know
- Gevo sells first carbon removal credits to global finance firm
- Jefferies raises Gevo stock price target to $1.50 on OBBBA passage
- Gevo: There Are More Optimistic Signs (NASDAQ:GEVO)
- graham corp updates executive incentive plans
- Gevo appoints new Chief Advocacy and Communications Officer
- Gevo’s chief marketing officer sells $35,303 in shares
일일 변동 비율
2.01 2.12
년간 변동
0.92 3.40
- 이전 종가
- 2.09
- 시가
- 2.09
- Bid
- 2.02
- Ask
- 2.32
- 저가
- 2.01
- 고가
- 2.12
- 볼륨
- 4.394 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.35%
- 월 변동
- 20.24%
- 6개월 변동
- 72.65%
- 년간 변동율
- 22.42%
20 9월, 토요일