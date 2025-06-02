KurseKategorien
Währungen / GEVO
Zurück zum Aktien

GEVO: Gevo Inc

2.10 USD 0.01 (0.48%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von GEVO hat sich für heute um 0.48% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.08 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.10 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Gevo Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GEVO News

Tagesspanne
2.08 2.10
Jahresspanne
0.92 3.40
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
2.09
Eröffnung
2.09
Bid
2.10
Ask
2.40
Tief
2.08
Hoch
2.10
Volumen
218
Tagesänderung
0.48%
Monatsänderung
25.00%
6-Monatsänderung
79.49%
Jahresänderung
27.27%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K