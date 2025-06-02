Währungen / GEVO
GEVO: Gevo Inc
2.10 USD 0.01 (0.48%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GEVO hat sich für heute um 0.48% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.08 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.10 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Gevo Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
2.08 2.10
Jahresspanne
0.92 3.40
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 2.09
- Eröffnung
- 2.09
- Bid
- 2.10
- Ask
- 2.40
- Tief
- 2.08
- Hoch
- 2.10
- Volumen
- 218
- Tagesänderung
- 0.48%
- Monatsänderung
- 25.00%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 79.49%
- Jahresänderung
- 27.27%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K