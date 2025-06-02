Valute / GEVO
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
GEVO: Gevo Inc
2.02 USD 0.07 (3.35%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GEVO ha avuto una variazione del -3.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.01 e ad un massimo di 2.12.
Segui le dinamiche di Gevo Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GEVO News
- Bloom Paul D, direttore commerciale di Gevo, vende azioni per 150.000 dollari
- Bloom Paul D, chief business officer at Gevo, sells $150k in shares
- Uber, Avago slide while American Express gains among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- SeaStar Medical replaces CFO, appoints interim financial officers
- Gevo: Tax Credit Catch Up Ignites Another Momentum Rally - Sell (NASDAQ:GEVO)
- Crude Oil Down 1%; Gevo Shares Spike Higher - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- Dow Surges 500 Points; US Core Inflation Rises To 3.1% - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- Gevo Stock Is Trading Higher Tuesday: What's Going On? - Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)
- Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Gevo soars as company turns profitable on carbon credit sales
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Talen Energy Corporation (TLN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Gevo CEO Gruber sells $142,823 in shares
- Ryan, Christopher Michael, president & COO of Gevo, sells $52,299 in stock
- Gevo CBO Bloom sells shares worth $51,598
- Crescent Energy (CRGY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Will Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know
- Gevo sells first carbon removal credits to global finance firm
- Jefferies raises Gevo stock price target to $1.50 on OBBBA passage
- Gevo: There Are More Optimistic Signs (NASDAQ:GEVO)
- graham corp updates executive incentive plans
- Gevo appoints new Chief Advocacy and Communications Officer
- Gevo’s chief marketing officer sells $35,303 in shares
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.01 2.12
Intervallo Annuale
0.92 3.40
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.09
- Apertura
- 2.09
- Bid
- 2.02
- Ask
- 2.32
- Minimo
- 2.01
- Massimo
- 2.12
- Volume
- 4.394 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.35%
- Variazione Mensile
- 20.24%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 72.65%
- Variazione Annuale
- 22.42%
20 settembre, sabato