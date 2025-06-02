QuotazioniSezioni
GEVO: Gevo Inc

2.02 USD 0.07 (3.35%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GEVO ha avuto una variazione del -3.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.01 e ad un massimo di 2.12.

Segui le dinamiche di Gevo Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.01 2.12
Intervallo Annuale
0.92 3.40
Chiusura Precedente
2.09
Apertura
2.09
Bid
2.02
Ask
2.32
Minimo
2.01
Massimo
2.12
Volume
4.394 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.35%
Variazione Mensile
20.24%
Variazione Semestrale
72.65%
Variazione Annuale
22.42%
20 settembre, sabato