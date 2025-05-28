Currencies / GEVO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GEVO: Gevo Inc
1.89 USD 0.08 (4.42%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GEVO exchange rate has changed by 4.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.72 and at a high of 1.93.
Follow Gevo Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GEVO News
- SeaStar Medical replaces CFO, appoints interim financial officers
- Gevo: Tax Credit Catch Up Ignites Another Momentum Rally - Sell (NASDAQ:GEVO)
- Crude Oil Down 1%; Gevo Shares Spike Higher - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- Dow Surges 500 Points; US Core Inflation Rises To 3.1% - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- Gevo Stock Is Trading Higher Tuesday: What's Going On? - Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)
- Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Gevo soars as company turns profitable on carbon credit sales
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Talen Energy Corporation (TLN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Gevo CEO Gruber sells $142,823 in shares
- Ryan, Christopher Michael, president & COO of Gevo, sells $52,299 in stock
- Gevo CBO Bloom sells shares worth $51,598
- Crescent Energy (CRGY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Will Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know
- Gevo sells first carbon removal credits to global finance firm
- Jefferies raises Gevo stock price target to $1.50 on OBBBA passage
- Gevo: There Are More Optimistic Signs (NASDAQ:GEVO)
- graham corp updates executive incentive plans
- Gevo appoints new Chief Advocacy and Communications Officer
- Gevo’s chief marketing officer sells $35,303 in shares
- Gevo EVP Smull L Lynn sells $77,344 in stock
- Gevo stock holds Buy rating, $14 target from H.C. Wainwright
- Gevo's Ethanol Plant Sale Cuts $3 Million From Annual Expenses - Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)
Daily Range
1.72 1.93
Year Range
0.92 3.40
- Previous Close
- 1.81
- Open
- 1.83
- Bid
- 1.89
- Ask
- 2.19
- Low
- 1.72
- High
- 1.93
- Volume
- 3.906 K
- Daily Change
- 4.42%
- Month Change
- 12.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 61.54%
- Year Change
- 14.55%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%