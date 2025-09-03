Moedas / GEN
GEN: Gen Digital Inc
28.76 USD 0.10 (0.35%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GEN para hoje mudou para 0.35%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 28.60 e o mais alto foi 28.83.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Gen Digital Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
28.60 28.83
Faixa anual
22.75 32.21
- Fechamento anterior
- 28.66
- Open
- 28.65
- Bid
- 28.76
- Ask
- 29.06
- Low
- 28.60
- High
- 28.83
- Volume
- 333
- Mudança diária
- 0.35%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.62%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 8.61%
- Mudança anual
- 5.08%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh