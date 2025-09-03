Valute / GEN
GEN: Gen Digital Inc
28.99 USD 0.13 (0.45%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GEN ha avuto una variazione del 0.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.74 e ad un massimo di 29.25.
Segui le dinamiche di Gen Digital Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
28.74 29.25
Intervallo Annuale
22.75 32.21
- Chiusura Precedente
- 28.86
- Apertura
- 29.10
- Bid
- 28.99
- Ask
- 29.29
- Minimo
- 28.74
- Massimo
- 29.25
- Volume
- 6.471 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.45%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.85%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 9.48%
- Variazione Annuale
- 5.92%
20 settembre, sabato