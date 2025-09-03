QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GEN
Tornare a Azioni

GEN: Gen Digital Inc

28.99 USD 0.13 (0.45%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GEN ha avuto una variazione del 0.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.74 e ad un massimo di 29.25.

Segui le dinamiche di Gen Digital Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GEN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
28.74 29.25
Intervallo Annuale
22.75 32.21
Chiusura Precedente
28.86
Apertura
29.10
Bid
28.99
Ask
29.29
Minimo
28.74
Massimo
29.25
Volume
6.471 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.45%
Variazione Mensile
-2.85%
Variazione Semestrale
9.48%
Variazione Annuale
5.92%
20 settembre, sabato