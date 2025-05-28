Moedas / GDXD
GDXD: MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs
1.29 USD 0.05 (4.03%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GDXD para hoje mudou para 4.03%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.27 e o mais alto foi 1.32.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
1.27 1.32
Faixa anual
1.12 17.98
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.24
- Open
- 1.27
- Bid
- 1.29
- Ask
- 1.59
- Low
- 1.27
- High
- 1.32
- Volume
- 835
- Mudança diária
- 4.03%
- Mudança mensal
- -16.77%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -79.43%
- Mudança anual
- -89.59%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh