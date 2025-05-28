통화 / GDXD
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
GDXD: MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs
1.08 USD 0.17 (13.60%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GDXD 환율이 오늘 -13.60%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.07이고 고가는 1.23이었습니다.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GDXD News
- Gold And Silver Officially Confirm Their Breakouts (Technical Analysis)
- Commodities: Secondary Sanction Noise Fails To Push Oil Higher
- Investing In Bullion Vs. Mining Stocks
- Precious Metals Surge After Dovish Jackson Hole Speech (Technical Analysis)
- Chart Of The Day: Does This Mean It's Almost Time For Gold's Next Breakout?
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- Gold Stocks Re-Taking The Macro As It Creeps Counter-Cyclical
- Gold: Bottom's Up
- Is Gold Still Shining?
- Gold Priced In Major Currencies Reveals Clear Consolidation (Technical Analysis)
- The Technicals: Gold Bull Market Still Looks Very Strong
- Why Iran Vs. Israel Can't Really Crush Oil Markets (But Can Help Gold)
- Late Innings For The Gold Stock Rally
- Israel's Strike Lifts Dollar But Only Modestly, Gold And Oil Rally
- Can't See The Risk-Off By Looking At The Dollar Or Gold (SPX)
- Dollar Stabilizes While Sterling Slides After Disappointing Jobs Report (SPX)
- Dollar Unwinds Jobs Report Gains
- Why A Weak Dollar Is Good For Gold (And Potentially Your Portfolio)
- Dollar Bid Ahead Of Jobs Report, Japanese, German Data Disappoint
- The Strategic Case For Gold
- U.S. Dollar Stabilizes But Hardly Turns Around (DXY)
- Markets Rattled To Start The New Month Amid Heightened Trade Tensions
- On-Again Off-Again U.S. Tariffs Are Back (SPX)
- Consumer Confidence Dollar Boost Fades (SPX)
일일 변동 비율
1.07 1.23
년간 변동
1.07 17.98
- 이전 종가
- 1.25
- 시가
- 1.23
- Bid
- 1.08
- Ask
- 1.38
- 저가
- 1.07
- 고가
- 1.23
- 볼륨
- 2.839 K
- 일일 변동
- -13.60%
- 월 변동
- -30.32%
- 6개월 변동
- -82.78%
- 년간 변동율
- -91.28%
20 9월, 토요일