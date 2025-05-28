通貨 / GDXD
GDXD: MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs
1.25 USD 0.01 (0.81%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GDXDの今日の為替レートは、0.81%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.24の安値と1.32の高値で取引されました。
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNsダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
GDXD News
1日のレンジ
1.24 1.32
1年のレンジ
1.12 17.98
- 以前の終値
- 1.24
- 始値
- 1.27
- 買値
- 1.25
- 買値
- 1.55
- 安値
- 1.24
- 高値
- 1.32
- 出来高
- 1.518 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.81%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -19.35%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -80.06%
- 1年の変化
- -89.91%
