GDXD: MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs
1.08 USD 0.17 (13.60%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GDXD ha avuto una variazione del -13.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.07 e ad un massimo di 1.23.
Segui le dinamiche di MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.07 1.23
Intervallo Annuale
1.07 17.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.25
- Apertura
- 1.23
- Bid
- 1.08
- Ask
- 1.38
- Minimo
- 1.07
- Massimo
- 1.23
- Volume
- 2.839 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -13.60%
- Variazione Mensile
- -30.32%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -82.78%
- Variazione Annuale
- -91.28%
20 settembre, sabato