QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GDXD
Tornare a Azioni

GDXD: MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

1.08 USD 0.17 (13.60%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GDXD ha avuto una variazione del -13.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.07 e ad un massimo di 1.23.

Segui le dinamiche di MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GDXD News

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.07 1.23
Intervallo Annuale
1.07 17.98
Chiusura Precedente
1.25
Apertura
1.23
Bid
1.08
Ask
1.38
Minimo
1.07
Massimo
1.23
Volume
2.839 K
Variazione giornaliera
-13.60%
Variazione Mensile
-30.32%
Variazione Semestrale
-82.78%
Variazione Annuale
-91.28%
20 settembre, sabato