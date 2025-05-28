Divisas / GDXD
GDXD: MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs
1.24 USD 0.02 (1.64%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GDXD de hoy ha cambiado un 1.64%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 1.17, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1.29.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
1.17 1.29
Rango anual
1.12 17.98
- Cierres anteriores
- 1.22
- Open
- 1.26
- Bid
- 1.24
- Ask
- 1.54
- Low
- 1.17
- High
- 1.29
- Volumen
- 2.845 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.64%
- Cambio mensual
- -20.00%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -80.22%
- Cambio anual
- -89.99%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B