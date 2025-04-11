Moedas / FRGT
FRGT: Freight Technologies Inc
1.29 USD 0.03 (2.38%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FRGT para hoje mudou para 2.38%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.26 e o mais alto foi 1.39.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Freight Technologies Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FRGT Notícias
Faixa diária
1.26 1.39
Faixa anual
0.64 3.48
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.26
- Open
- 1.26
- Bid
- 1.29
- Ask
- 1.59
- Low
- 1.26
- High
- 1.39
- Volume
- 296
- Mudança diária
- 2.38%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.61%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 35.79%
- Mudança anual
- -24.56%
