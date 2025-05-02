Währungen / FRGT
FRGT: Freight Technologies Inc
1.37 USD 0.08 (6.20%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von FRGT hat sich für heute um 6.20% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.28 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.38 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Freight Technologies Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
1.28 1.38
Jahresspanne
0.64 3.48
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.29
- Eröffnung
- 1.28
- Bid
- 1.37
- Ask
- 1.67
- Tief
- 1.28
- Hoch
- 1.38
- Volumen
- 151
- Tagesänderung
- 6.20%
- Monatsänderung
- 13.22%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 44.21%
- Jahresänderung
- -19.88%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K