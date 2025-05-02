KurseKategorien
Währungen / FRGT
Zurück zum Aktien

FRGT: Freight Technologies Inc

1.37 USD 0.08 (6.20%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von FRGT hat sich für heute um 6.20% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.28 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.38 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Freight Technologies Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FRGT News

Tagesspanne
1.28 1.38
Jahresspanne
0.64 3.48
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
1.29
Eröffnung
1.28
Bid
1.37
Ask
1.67
Tief
1.28
Hoch
1.38
Volumen
151
Tagesänderung
6.20%
Monatsänderung
13.22%
6-Monatsänderung
44.21%
Jahresänderung
-19.88%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K