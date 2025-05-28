Moedas / FNF
FNF: FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial Inc
59.05 USD 0.33 (0.56%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FNF para hoje mudou para 0.56%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 58.24 e o mais alto foi 59.14.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FNF Notícias
Faixa diária
58.24 59.14
Faixa anual
50.60 66.72
- Fechamento anterior
- 58.72
- Open
- 58.24
- Bid
- 59.05
- Ask
- 59.35
- Low
- 58.24
- High
- 59.14
- Volume
- 104
- Mudança diária
- 0.56%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.47%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -10.34%
- Mudança anual
- -4.43%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh