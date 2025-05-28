通貨 / FNF
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
FNF: FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial Inc
59.16 USD 0.44 (0.75%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FNFの今日の為替レートは、0.75%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり58.24の安値と59.55の高値で取引されました。
FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FNF News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Porch Group: Profitability Is Here, Now The Hard Part Starts (NASDAQ:PRCH)
- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial
- Fidelity National Stock: Rate Optimism Limits Downside (Upgrade) (NYSE:FNF)
- Bitcoin hits fresh record as Fed easing bets add to tailwinds
- Earnings call transcript: Fidelity National Financial posts mixed Q2 2025 results
- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Porch Group Q2 2025 presentation: Adjusted EBITDA soars as guidance raised
- Lemonade (LMND) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- James River Group (JRVR) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- 1 ETF That Has Crushed The S&P Since Inception & 1 New ETF That Yields 12.8%
- Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Fidelity Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FSSMX)
- Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FMCSX)
- Worried About Inflation? Old Republic Offers Protection Through Growth And Dividends
- Old Republic International (ORI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- New Strong Sell Stocks for July 17th
- Fidelity National Financial stock rises after Federal Housing Director meeting
- Fidelity National Financial stock hits 52-week low at $50.61
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- Fidelity National Stock: Elevated Rates Leave Shares Unattractive (NYSE:FNF)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- IPX1031 Again Recognized as Top 1031 Exchange Company for 2025
1日のレンジ
58.24 59.55
1年のレンジ
50.60 66.72
- 以前の終値
- 58.72
- 始値
- 58.24
- 買値
- 59.16
- 買値
- 59.46
- 安値
- 58.24
- 高値
- 59.55
- 出来高
- 1.768 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.75%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.29%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -10.17%
- 1年の変化
- -4.26%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K