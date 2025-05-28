QuotesSections
FNF: FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial Inc

58.56 USD 1.48 (2.47%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FNF exchange rate has changed by -2.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 58.50 and at a high of 59.48.

Follow FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
58.50 59.48
Year Range
50.60 66.72
Previous Close
60.04
Open
59.48
Bid
58.56
Ask
58.86
Low
58.50
High
59.48
Volume
780
Daily Change
-2.47%
Month Change
-1.30%
6 Months Change
-11.08%
Year Change
-5.23%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%