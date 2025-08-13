Moedas / FLR
FLR: Fluor Corporation
41.05 USD 0.71 (1.76%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FLR para hoje mudou para 1.76%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 40.50 e o mais alto foi 41.12.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Fluor Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
40.50 41.12
Faixa anual
29.20 60.10
- Fechamento anterior
- 40.34
- Open
- 40.80
- Bid
- 41.05
- Ask
- 41.35
- Low
- 40.50
- High
- 41.12
- Volume
- 120
- Mudança diária
- 1.76%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.66%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 15.34%
- Mudança anual
- -13.34%
