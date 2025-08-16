QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FLR
Tornare a Azioni

FLR: Fluor Corporation

44.57 USD 2.18 (5.14%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FLR ha avuto una variazione del 5.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 42.13 e ad un massimo di 44.83.

Segui le dinamiche di Fluor Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FLR News

Intervallo Giornaliero
42.13 44.83
Intervallo Annuale
29.20 60.10
Chiusura Precedente
42.39
Apertura
42.49
Bid
44.57
Ask
44.87
Minimo
42.13
Massimo
44.83
Volume
18.649 K
Variazione giornaliera
5.14%
Variazione Mensile
10.38%
Variazione Semestrale
25.23%
Variazione Annuale
-5.91%
20 settembre, sabato