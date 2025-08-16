Valute / FLR
FLR: Fluor Corporation
44.57 USD 2.18 (5.14%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FLR ha avuto una variazione del 5.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 42.13 e ad un massimo di 44.83.
Segui le dinamiche di Fluor Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
42.13 44.83
Intervallo Annuale
29.20 60.10
- Chiusura Precedente
- 42.39
- Apertura
- 42.49
- Bid
- 44.57
- Ask
- 44.87
- Minimo
- 42.13
- Massimo
- 44.83
- Volume
- 18.649 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 5.14%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.38%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 25.23%
- Variazione Annuale
- -5.91%
20 settembre, sabato