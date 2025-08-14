クォートセクション
通貨 / FLR
株に戻る

FLR: Fluor Corporation

42.39 USD 2.05 (5.08%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FLRの今日の為替レートは、5.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり40.50の安値と42.83の高値で取引されました。

Fluor Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FLR News

1日のレンジ
40.50 42.83
1年のレンジ
29.20 60.10
以前の終値
40.34
始値
40.80
買値
42.39
買値
42.69
安値
40.50
高値
42.83
出来高
9.634 K
1日の変化
5.08%
1ヶ月の変化
4.98%
6ヶ月の変化
19.11%
1年の変化
-10.51%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K