通貨 / FLR
FLR: Fluor Corporation
42.39 USD 2.05 (5.08%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FLRの今日の為替レートは、5.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり40.50の安値と42.83の高値で取引されました。
Fluor Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
FLR News
1日のレンジ
40.50 42.83
1年のレンジ
29.20 60.10
- 以前の終値
- 40.34
- 始値
- 40.80
- 買値
- 42.39
- 買値
- 42.69
- 安値
- 40.50
- 高値
- 42.83
- 出来高
- 9.634 K
- 1日の変化
- 5.08%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.98%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 19.11%
- 1年の変化
- -10.51%
