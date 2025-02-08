Moedas / FHTX
FHTX: Foghorn Therapeutics Inc
5.09 USD 0.29 (6.04%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FHTX para hoje mudou para 6.04%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.88 e o mais alto foi 5.09.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
4.88 5.09
Faixa anual
2.94 9.70
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.80
- Open
- 4.92
- Bid
- 5.09
- Ask
- 5.39
- Low
- 4.88
- High
- 5.09
- Volume
- 209
- Mudança diária
- 6.04%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.19%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 45.01%
- Mudança anual
- -44.97%
