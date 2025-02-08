QuotazioniSezioni
FHTX: Foghorn Therapeutics Inc

5.02 USD 0.12 (2.33%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FHTX ha avuto una variazione del -2.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.72 e ad un massimo di 5.14.

Segui le dinamiche di Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.72 5.14
Intervallo Annuale
2.94 9.70
Chiusura Precedente
5.14
Apertura
5.14
Bid
5.02
Ask
5.32
Minimo
4.72
Massimo
5.14
Volume
387
Variazione giornaliera
-2.33%
Variazione Mensile
-0.20%
Variazione Semestrale
43.02%
Variazione Annuale
-45.73%
21 settembre, domenica