통화 / FHTX
FHTX: Foghorn Therapeutics Inc
5.02 USD 0.12 (2.33%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FHTX 환율이 오늘 -2.33%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.72이고 고가는 5.14이었습니다.
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
4.72 5.14
년간 변동
2.94 9.70
- 이전 종가
- 5.14
- 시가
- 5.14
- Bid
- 5.02
- Ask
- 5.32
- 저가
- 4.72
- 고가
- 5.14
- 볼륨
- 387
- 일일 변동
- -2.33%
- 월 변동
- -0.20%
- 6개월 변동
- 43.02%
- 년간 변동율
- -45.73%
20 9월, 토요일