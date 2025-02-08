Divisas / FHTX
FHTX: Foghorn Therapeutics Inc
4.80 USD 0.10 (2.04%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FHTX de hoy ha cambiado un -2.04%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 4.79, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 5.03.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FHTX News
- Alnylam (ALNY) Surges 6.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Wall Street Analysts Predict a 130.63% Upside in Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX): Here's What You Should Know
- Is Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
- Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Here's Why Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) Looks Ripe for Bottom Fishing
- Foghorn earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- NovoCure (NVCR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate in Four Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Citizens JMP reiterates Foghorn stock with $9 target
- Foghorn earnings missed by $0.11, revenue was in line with estimates
- This PayPal Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday - General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)
- Why PVH Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)
- Foghorn: SMARCA4 Targeting Brings About Treating Up To 10% Of NSCLC Patients (NASDAQ:FHTX)
- Analysts Predict Up to ~450% Surge for These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Penny Stocks - TipRanks.com
Rango diario
4.79 5.03
Rango anual
2.94 9.70
- Cierres anteriores
- 4.90
- Open
- 4.92
- Bid
- 4.80
- Ask
- 5.10
- Low
- 4.79
- High
- 5.03
- Volumen
- 234
- Cambio diario
- -2.04%
- Cambio mensual
- -4.57%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 36.75%
- Cambio anual
- -48.11%
