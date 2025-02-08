Currencies / FHTX
FHTX: Foghorn Therapeutics Inc
4.90 USD 0.09 (1.80%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FHTX exchange rate has changed by -1.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.87 and at a high of 5.02.
Follow Foghorn Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FHTX News
- Alnylam (ALNY) Surges 6.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Wall Street Analysts Predict a 130.63% Upside in Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX): Here's What You Should Know
- Is Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
- Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Here's Why Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) Looks Ripe for Bottom Fishing
- Foghorn earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- NovoCure (NVCR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate in Four Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Citizens JMP reiterates Foghorn stock with $9 target
- Foghorn earnings missed by $0.11, revenue was in line with estimates
- This PayPal Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday - General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)
- Why PVH Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)
- Foghorn: SMARCA4 Targeting Brings About Treating Up To 10% Of NSCLC Patients (NASDAQ:FHTX)
- Analysts Predict Up to ~450% Surge for These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Penny Stocks - TipRanks.com
Daily Range
4.87 5.02
Year Range
2.94 9.70
- Previous Close
- 4.99
- Open
- 4.96
- Bid
- 4.90
- Ask
- 5.20
- Low
- 4.87
- High
- 5.02
- Volume
- 58
- Daily Change
- -1.80%
- Month Change
- -2.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 39.60%
- Year Change
- -47.03%
