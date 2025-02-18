Moedas / FHB
FHB: First Hawaiian Inc
25.47 USD 0.10 (0.39%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FHB para hoje mudou para 0.39%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 25.34 e o mais alto foi 25.47.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas First Hawaiian Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
25.34 25.47
Faixa anual
20.32 28.80
- Fechamento anterior
- 25.37
- Open
- 25.43
- Bid
- 25.47
- Ask
- 25.77
- Low
- 25.34
- High
- 25.47
- Volume
- 91
- Mudança diária
- 0.39%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.86%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 5.42%
- Mudança anual
- 10.88%
