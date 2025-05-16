Moedas / EXPI
EXPI: eXp World Holdings Inc
11.36 USD 0.21 (1.88%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EXPI para hoje mudou para 1.88%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 11.10 e o mais alto foi 11.39.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas eXp World Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
EXPI Notícias
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 8th
- eXp World (EXPI) Q2 Profit Falls 113%
- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Amazon, Reddit Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Earnings call transcript: eXp World Holdings misses Q2 2025 EPS estimates
- eXp World Holdings (EXPI) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- eXp World earnings missed by $0.10, revenue was in line with estimates
- eXp World stock price target raised to $12 from $10.75 at DA Davidson
- eXp World Holdings stock rating reiterated by DA Davidson after CFO appointment
- eXp World Holdings Q3 2024 slides: international growth and productivity gains drive results
- Compass sues Zillow for allegedly stifling competition for home listings
- YouTube Star Kyler Ferris Brings $164M Team to eXp Realty, Launches First-of-Its-Kind Video-Powered Mega Team in Houston
- eXp Realty Places 61 Agents and Teams on NAHREP’s Top 250 Latino Agents List
- eXp Realty Dominates 2025 RealTrends Rankings With 757 Agents and Teams Honored
- From a $91M Year to a Bold New Chapter: Costanza Genoese Zerbi Joins eXp Realty
- Street Calls of the Week
- Nvidia, Veeva Surge Among Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- This Tenet Healthcare Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Thursday - eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)
- DA Davidson raises eXp World stock to Buy, target to $10.75
- eXp World Holdings gains court approval for settlement
- Creative Powerhouse and Cultural Icon Mindy Kaling to Headline eXpcon Miami 2025
- Top Arizona Team Led by Scott Kumler Joins eXp Realty, Bringing $80M in Volume
- Nebraska’s ERS Real Estate Group Brings $170M in Production and Big Vision to eXp Realty ERS juggernaut joins eXp Realty with plans to reshape the real estate experience through its Elite Real Estat
- eXp Realty Launches in Ecuador, Onboards Country’s Top Real Estate Sales Team as KlÃ©ver Guanoluisa Torres Leads Latin America Growth Surge
Faixa diária
11.10 11.39
Faixa anual
6.90 15.22
- Fechamento anterior
- 11.15
- Open
- 11.18
- Bid
- 11.36
- Ask
- 11.66
- Low
- 11.10
- High
- 11.39
- Volume
- 658
- Mudança diária
- 1.88%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.77%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 16.27%
- Mudança anual
- -19.32%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh