Währungen / EXPI
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
EXPI: eXp World Holdings Inc
11.52 USD 0.07 (0.60%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von EXPI hat sich für heute um -0.60% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 11.44 bis zu einem Hoch von 11.66 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die eXp World Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EXPI News
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 8th
- eXp World (EXPI) Q2 Profit Falls 113%
- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Amazon, Reddit Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Earnings call transcript: eXp World Holdings misses Q2 2025 EPS estimates
- eXp World Holdings (EXPI) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- eXp World earnings missed by $0.10, revenue was in line with estimates
- eXp World stock price target raised to $12 from $10.75 at DA Davidson
- eXp World Holdings stock rating reiterated by DA Davidson after CFO appointment
- eXp World Holdings Q3 2024 slides: international growth and productivity gains drive results
- Compass sues Zillow for allegedly stifling competition for home listings
- YouTube Star Kyler Ferris Brings $164M Team to eXp Realty, Launches First-of-Its-Kind Video-Powered Mega Team in Houston
- eXp Realty Places 61 Agents and Teams on NAHREP’s Top 250 Latino Agents List
- eXp Realty Dominates 2025 RealTrends Rankings With 757 Agents and Teams Honored
- From a $91M Year to a Bold New Chapter: Costanza Genoese Zerbi Joins eXp Realty
- Street Calls of the Week
- Nvidia, Veeva Surge Among Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- This Tenet Healthcare Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Thursday - eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)
- DA Davidson raises eXp World stock to Buy, target to $10.75
- eXp World Holdings gains court approval for settlement
- Creative Powerhouse and Cultural Icon Mindy Kaling to Headline eXpcon Miami 2025
- Top Arizona Team Led by Scott Kumler Joins eXp Realty, Bringing $80M in Volume
- Nebraska’s ERS Real Estate Group Brings $170M in Production and Big Vision to eXp Realty ERS juggernaut joins eXp Realty with plans to reshape the real estate experience through its Elite Real Estat
- eXp Realty Launches in Ecuador, Onboards Country’s Top Real Estate Sales Team as KlÃ©ver Guanoluisa Torres Leads Latin America Growth Surge
Tagesspanne
11.44 11.66
Jahresspanne
6.90 15.22
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 11.59
- Eröffnung
- 11.63
- Bid
- 11.52
- Ask
- 11.82
- Tief
- 11.44
- Hoch
- 11.66
- Volumen
- 91
- Tagesänderung
- -0.60%
- Monatsänderung
- 8.27%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 17.91%
- Jahresänderung
- -18.18%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K