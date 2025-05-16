KurseKategorien
Währungen / EXPI
EXPI: eXp World Holdings Inc

11.52 USD 0.07 (0.60%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von EXPI hat sich für heute um -0.60% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 11.44 bis zu einem Hoch von 11.66 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die eXp World Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
11.44 11.66
Jahresspanne
6.90 15.22
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
11.59
Eröffnung
11.63
Bid
11.52
Ask
11.82
Tief
11.44
Hoch
11.66
Volumen
91
Tagesänderung
-0.60%
Monatsänderung
8.27%
6-Monatsänderung
17.91%
Jahresänderung
-18.18%
