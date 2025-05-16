货币 / EXPI
EXPI: eXp World Holdings Inc
11.44 USD 0.38 (3.44%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EXPI汇率已更改3.44%。当日，交易品种以低点11.09和高点11.45进行交易。
关注eXp World Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
EXPI新闻
日范围
11.09 11.45
年范围
6.90 15.22
- 前一天收盘价
- 11.06
- 开盘价
- 11.16
- 卖价
- 11.44
- 买价
- 11.74
- 最低价
- 11.09
- 最高价
- 11.45
- 交易量
- 735
- 日变化
- 3.44%
- 月变化
- 7.52%
- 6个月变化
- 17.09%
- 年变化
- -18.75%
