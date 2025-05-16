통화 / EXPI
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
EXPI: eXp World Holdings Inc
11.06 USD 0.53 (4.57%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
EXPI 환율이 오늘 -4.57%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 11.00이고 고가는 11.66이었습니다.
eXp World Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EXPI News
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 8th
- eXp World (EXPI) Q2 Profit Falls 113%
- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Amazon, Reddit Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Earnings call transcript: eXp World Holdings misses Q2 2025 EPS estimates
- eXp World Holdings (EXPI) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- eXp World earnings missed by $0.10, revenue was in line with estimates
- eXp World stock price target raised to $12 from $10.75 at DA Davidson
- eXp World Holdings stock rating reiterated by DA Davidson after CFO appointment
- eXp World Holdings Q3 2024 slides: international growth and productivity gains drive results
- Compass sues Zillow for allegedly stifling competition for home listings
- YouTube Star Kyler Ferris Brings $164M Team to eXp Realty, Launches First-of-Its-Kind Video-Powered Mega Team in Houston
- eXp Realty Places 61 Agents and Teams on NAHREP’s Top 250 Latino Agents List
- eXp Realty Dominates 2025 RealTrends Rankings With 757 Agents and Teams Honored
- From a $91M Year to a Bold New Chapter: Costanza Genoese Zerbi Joins eXp Realty
- Street Calls of the Week
- Nvidia, Veeva Surge Among Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- This Tenet Healthcare Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Thursday - eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)
- DA Davidson raises eXp World stock to Buy, target to $10.75
- eXp World Holdings gains court approval for settlement
- Creative Powerhouse and Cultural Icon Mindy Kaling to Headline eXpcon Miami 2025
- Top Arizona Team Led by Scott Kumler Joins eXp Realty, Bringing $80M in Volume
- Nebraska’s ERS Real Estate Group Brings $170M in Production and Big Vision to eXp Realty ERS juggernaut joins eXp Realty with plans to reshape the real estate experience through its Elite Real Estat
- eXp Realty Launches in Ecuador, Onboards Country’s Top Real Estate Sales Team as KlÃ©ver Guanoluisa Torres Leads Latin America Growth Surge
일일 변동 비율
11.00 11.66
년간 변동
6.90 15.22
- 이전 종가
- 11.59
- 시가
- 11.63
- Bid
- 11.06
- Ask
- 11.36
- 저가
- 11.00
- 고가
- 11.66
- 볼륨
- 3.052 K
- 일일 변동
- -4.57%
- 월 변동
- 3.95%
- 6개월 변동
- 13.20%
- 년간 변동율
- -21.45%
20 9월, 토요일