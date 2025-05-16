通貨 / EXPI
EXPI: eXp World Holdings Inc
11.59 USD 0.44 (3.95%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EXPIの今日の為替レートは、3.95%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.10の安値と11.60の高値で取引されました。
eXp World Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
11.10 11.60
1年のレンジ
6.90 15.22
- 以前の終値
- 11.15
- 始値
- 11.18
- 買値
- 11.59
- 買値
- 11.89
- 安値
- 11.10
- 高値
- 11.60
- 出来高
- 2.349 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.95%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.93%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 18.63%
- 1年の変化
- -17.68%
